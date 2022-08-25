Man dies in North Austin shooting; police looking for suspect

A man has died after he was shot in North Austin earlier this month, says the Austin Police Department.

APD says officers responded to a call about the shooting at the Citgo at 1600 Ohlen Road just after 8 a.m. August 9. When they arrived, officers found two victims who were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed someone had approached one of the victims behind the Citgo, then produced a firearm and shot the both of them, as they were sitting side-by-side.

On August 24, one of the victims, identified as 72-year-old Antonio Castro, died at Dell Seton Medical Center. An autopsy ruled cause of death as homicide.

APD is looking for a suspect who currently remains unidentified. The suspect is described as a Spanish-speaking Hispanic male, around 20 years old with a thin build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide. You may remain anonymous.

APD says this case is being investigated as Austin's 51st homicide of 2022.