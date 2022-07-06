Large police presence on East Howard Lane, avoid the area

The Austin Police Department says there is a large police presence in the 1500 block of East Howard Lane in North Austin.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

According to police, SWAT is present. The incident is reportedly happening at The Bridge at Harris Ridge, an apartment complex in the area.

Austin police are planning on providing an update to the public around 10:30 a.m. FOX 7 Austin will carry a live stream of the press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates