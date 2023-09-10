City of Austin releases new data on self-driving cars

Over the past few months, more self-driving cars have been deployed to the city.

Just by talking to some people in downtown Austin, several people are excited to see them supporting sustainability.

But others are concerned about if they're reliable and safe after seeing traffic incidents with the cars.

"They should work those bugs out, it's still the early days of this technology," said Pieter Hoekstra, who witnessed a self-driving car stall in the middle of the road. "But I think it's going to be a new and full development."

Earlier this month, the city of Austin released data related to self-driving cars.

Since July, there have been 19 incidents reported.

Multiple residents have reported to city staff members saying several driverless Cruise AVs have been making questionable moves, violating traffic laws and almost hitting pedestrians.

Some are even concerned if the self-driving cars have been tested to handle the Austin traffic flow during congested hours of the day.

After the data was released, FOX 7 Austin reached out to the Mayor's office asking for a response to these incidents.

The city says some of the challenges they face with AVs are that they have difficulty following traffic directions from people, whether they be police officers or safety personnel at construction sites.

The city has spoken with the AV companies about this issue, and they are working on a resolution.

If you'ce seenany incidents related to self-driving cars, you can report them to 311.