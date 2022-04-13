Austin Transit Partnership to recruit new, separate executive director

The Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) is looking for a new, separate executive director.

CapMetro's president and CEO Randy Clarke has been serving as the executive director of the partnership since it was formed by the city of Austin and the transit agency as part of Project Connect.

"Project Connect is entering its next phase where more permanent executive leadership to ensure each entity can guide their role in the partnership," said Clarke in a release. "The CapMetro Board and City Council are considering action for me to now serve on the ATP Board and I am honored to serve in such capacity."

The partnership was formed after Austin voters approved Project Connect in November 2020 to expand the city's public transit system. Last fall, the Joint Powers Agreement was approved, which outlined a process for the future transition of leadership for ATP, and the process was due to be completed this month, says CapMetro.

ATP consulted with the Eno Center for Transportation to assess and help the ATP Board determine the proper leadership structure for ATP, as outlined in their March 2022 report, says CapMetro.

ATP will begin the process of selecting a new, separate executive director, which the ATP Board plans to discuss how at their meeting on April 20.

