Austin Transportation piloting e-scooter parking, charging stations

Austin Transportation has launched a six-month no-cost pilot project to test the usability of Swiftmile Inc's universal e-scooter parking and charging stations in downtown Austin and other high scooter traffic areas.

The program will observe how effectively Swiftmile's stations can be used to manage sidewalk clutter, increase accessibility, and improve access to fully charged e-scooters. Over the next six months, any e-scooter will be able to park and eventually charge at the stations for free.

The temporary stations are primarily located downtown and were chosen based on e-scooter travel patterns and data collected since April 2018. Ten stations will be deployed at the following locations:

900 Electric Dr.

609 Davis St.

1100 E. 5th St.

2104 Guadalupe St.

601 Congress Ave.

401 Congress Ave.

500 W. 2nd St.

302 E. Cesar Chavez

114 Barton Springs Rd.

1412 S. Congress Ave.

The pilot will be separated into two phases. During Phase I, the stations will be installed without batteries and will serve only as organized parking spaces for e-scooters, with each station offering six to eight spaces. Batteries will be added during Phase II, providing power and allowing scooters to charge while parked.

Phase II is tentatively scheduled for late August. However, due to decreased ridership during COVID-19, the timeframe for launching Phase II will be determined by market forces and scooter data to ensure there are sufficient e-scooters to accurately evaluate outcomes.

These stations will be cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis throughout the life of the pilot. During this project, city staff and Swiftmile employees will conduct surveys to collect feedback related to the stations.

The outcome of this pilot project will help inform programs and policies around scooters in the future. To learn more about this project, click here.



