Austin Transportation's 'mommy killing Santa Claus' driving safety tweet raise concerns

A graphic poem about Santa Claus is causing a stir at Austin City Hall.

Austin's Transportation Department tweeted a parody poem on Dec. 21 with the title "I saw mommy killing Santa Claus."

It describes a mother driving distracted and warns people to drive safe during the holiday season. You can see screenshots of the Tweets below.

Austin Council Member Mackenzie Kelly responded to the tweet saying, "she's heard concerns about this messaging."

Kelly said she reached out to the interim Austin Transportation Department director who apologized to the city and assured "better messaging going forward."