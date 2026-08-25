Austin vendors rally together after Painted Tree Boutique stores shut down

The Brief Painted Tree Boutique stores shut down back in April, leaving vendors without a place to sell their products Now, vendors are setting up shop at Austin Style Boutiques You can find them at the "Shops at Volente" near Anderson Mill and 620



Austin vendors are rallying together after Painted Tree Boutique stores abruptly shut down, leaving them without a place to sell their products.

The store is a new beginning for dozens of vendors, but getting here wasn’t easy. For some, their time at Painted Tree was over before it even began.

Why did Painted Tree Boutique close?

What they're saying:

For Koda Johnson, his time at Painted Tree was short-lived.

"Me and my husband were able to set up the booth, paint it, and finish our trial test with our product. And then we got the email saying to come empty your booth. So, on that Tuesday or Wednesday morning, it was time to pack up after just nine days," said Koda Johnson, Co-owner, Austin Style Boutiques.

The retail chain housed hundreds of vendors selling everything from gifts and home decor to boutique clothing all under one roof.

But in April, Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly closed all of its stores nationwide, citing changes in consumer shopping habits and rising costs. The decision left hundreds of Central Texas vendors like Johnson scrambling to figure out what’s next.

"We just started. We have startup costs and everything. So, what do we do next? And we weren't sure. We had no idea. So, we were so excited, telling family we just did it. We finally took the step to create the business, and now it's being shut down," said Johnson.

Many vendors echoed the same concerns.

"When Painted Tree closed the doors, it was very sad. It was a very sad situation. But what was extremely upsetting to me is that a lot of the vendors that do this for a living, they didn't have a place to stay. This doesn't exist in Austin," said Johnson.

Austin Style Boutiques opens its doors

Dig deeper:

Mari House, a real estate agent for 20 years, started selling at Painted Tree as a fun hobby.

"We do toys for kids, stickers, anime, fun T-shirts, all those kinds of items, the trendy items for kids," said House.

But after seeing how many vendors were impacted by the closure, House started brainstorming with Johnson. Their idea creates a new space for all the vendors looking for a new home. That's how "Austin Style Boutiques" was born.

"I just rallied around the vendors, because I'm new to Austin also. So, I don't have a lot of connections, but I made the vendors my connections. So, I just rallied around them to let them know I'm taking steps. And they just supported me and followed me through, just to finally find that home for all of us again," said Johnson.

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Now, more than 60 vendors are under one roof, once again. This time in Northwest Austin.

For business owners, the new space is more than just a store; it’s a chance to start over.

"Every single space is for a different vendor. They come; they bring their own originality, their own items, their own creativity. And we try to keep it just the same as a painting tree, where you just lease your space to do what you like, and we sell it for you," said House.

What could have been the end of the road for these businesses has now turned to a new beginning for them.

"It's a very special place for us to start all over again," said House.

The store held its grand opening this past weekend and invited the community to come check it out. You can find them at the "Shops at Volente" near Anderson Mill and 620. They’re open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.