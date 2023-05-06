Austin voters pass Prop A, do not pass Prop B

As early voting results came in Saturday, supporters on both sides shared their reactions.

"We're feeling very pleased with the results so far," Kathy Mitchell with Equity Action said.

"Not surprised. It is Austin, let's face it, the Portland, the Seattle, the San Francisco of Texas, but disappointed. I think it has to be disheartening for the men and women of the Austin Police Department to see these results," Kevin Lawrence with the Texas Municipal Police Association said.

The two propositions look very similar, but it comes down to the level of oversight.

Prop A includes the phrase "...deter police misconduct and brutality by strengthening civilian police oversight," whereas Prop B just says "...strengthen civilian police oversight."

Prop A, backed by Equity Action, is essentially more oversight than Prop B, which is backed by Voters for Oversight and Police Accountability (VOPA) and the Austin Police Association.

"Prop A creates a very reasonable but effective system of civilian oversight. We believe that officers who are comfortable working within the rules should have no problem with it, and I think that's the first step in healing the community," Mitchell said.

"I think we're going to see litigation out of this. I think there's no doubt about that. I think it's going to make it more difficult for the for the city and the union to sit down and negotiate a new contract. But more importantly, it's going to make it that much more difficult for the Austin Police Department to fill their ranks," Lawrence said.

As for voter turnout, Travis County Clerk Dyana Limon-Mercado says it's on par with other local elections.

About 28,000 people voted on Election Day, and roughly 50,000 voted early.

"We typically expect about five or seven percent in a local election. These results are on track with that. We're about six-and-half percent or just over that for turnout," Limon-Mercado said.