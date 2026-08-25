Austin Water's reclaimed water system could cause traffic changes

The Brief Traffic changes will be coming to Riverside Drive starting Sept. 1 Austin Water will be installing a pipe to expand their reclaimed water program



Drivers will start seeing some traffic changes on Riverside Drive by Auditorium Shores.

Austin Water is installing a pipe to expand their reclaimed water program.

What's Austin Water's reclaimed water system?

The backstory:

This will be part of their Purple Pipe system, which recycles wastewater that would've gone into the Colorado River to be used for non-drinking purposes like irrigation, flushing toilets, or industrial cooling.

Reclaimed water is clear, odorless, and harmless.

Dig deeper:

Austin Water is working on a series of projects to expand their reclaimed water system.

The West Riverside Reclaimed Water Main project will install 2,800 feet of 24-inch pipeline from South First Street to Lee Barton Drive. Most of it will be installed by open trench, but about 650 feet will be installed with horizontal directional drilling.

Austin Water says West Riverside is part of "completing the core," which secures redundancy for the reclaimed system. They say once the core is completed, this part of the system will be looped and will have higher service reliability during periods of maintenance or from nearby construction impacts.

Construction will last two years.

Other projects in the reclaimed water system include ones in Travis Heights and on South First Street between Riverside and Monroe Street.

If you want to help conserve water, you can apply for a reclaimed water connection. You could get a rebate of up to $100,000.

Traffic changes on Riverside Drive

Why you should care:

On Riverside Drive by Auditorium Shores, signs tell drivers there will be a traffic change on Sept. 1. Trees have been fenced off.

FOX 7 asked Austin Water what they're doing about traffic impacts, if Riverside will be shut down or down to one lane, and if access to the Hike and Bike Trail and Long Center will be affected.

They said: "Austin Water plans lane closures and traffic detours during construction projects to facilitate needed work and keep the traveling public safe. We have a carefully crafted traffic control plan that will protect crews and the community. Signage will direct travelers to get where they need to go. Traffic impacts will vary by phases, with necessary road closures conducted as needed. Austin Water understands the frustration construction can create, and we are dedicated to keeping impacts at a minimum. Access to the hike and bike trail and the Long Center will be maintained during the project, though temporary impacts or detours may occur during construction."