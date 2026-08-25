Travis County Commissioner's Court speaks on wildfire mitigation

The Brief Local fire chiefs said they are not waiting for a fire here in Central Texas to start preparing Fires typically peak in August and again in March, and fire chiefs expect an elevated risk to continue in Central Texas into mid to late September Up north, the Ross fire in Palo Pinto County has exploded to more than 50,000 acres



A massive wildfire is burning about 200 miles from Austin, and it is a reminder of just how quickly these fires can grow.

As Central Texas approaches the 15-year anniversary of the deadly 2011 wildfires, local fire leaders said they are better prepared but still concerned about the risk here.

Ross fire in Palo Pinto County

Big picture view:

The Ross fire in Palo Pinto County has exploded to more than 50,000 acres and is about 5 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

"We are looking at that fire. We are monitoring it from our standpoint of how the weather is behaving and how the conditions are shaping up and how fire is behaving as well," Lake Travis Fire Rescue Chief Robert Abbott said.

Ross fire in Palo Pinto County

Wildfire preparedness in Central Texas

What they're saying:

Chief Abbott said there are lessons in what is happening west of Fort Worth, but he said Central Texas has its own challenges.

"There are a lot of similarities to that, but there are some different topography challenges that we have here in Travis County," Chief Abbott said.

Local fire chiefs said they are not waiting for a fire here to start preparing. Travis County and Austin have just shy of 100 fire stations with about 500 firefighters on duty every day. They said many departments are staffing up this weekend.

"If we have a large event, that’s a lot of folks over 1,000 square miles, but it’s probably still, it’s enough for the 80%, maybe enough for the 90%, it’s the 10% where that still won’t be enough, and we’ll have to rely on regional partners and state partners," Travis County Fire Rescue Chief Ken Bailey said.

Dig deeper:

Chief Bailey said fires typically peak in August and again in March, and they expect an elevated risk to continue here into mid to late September.

"This isn't the time to take chances, and we know that most wildfires are preventable," Travis County Judge Andy Brown said.

Travis County is currently under a burn ban and Judge Brown said there are other simple steps to take to help prevent a spark from becoming a disaster.

"First, do not burn outdoors while the burn ban is in effect. Second, don't ever throw a cigarette out the window of your car or onto the ground. Third, check your trailer before you drive. Make sure that chains, other things, aren't dragging on the pavement. And fourth, don't park your car on dry grass or drive through tall grass," Judge Brown said.

Central Texas wildfires

Big picture view:

Austin and the surrounding communities are no strangers to the damage wildfires cause. Fifteen years ago next week, the Steiner Ranch fire destroyed 23 homes, the Spicewood fire burned nearly 6,500 acres and destroyed 45 homes, and the Bastrop fire destroyed more than 1,600 homes and 2 people died.

"We are currently in weather conditions that were very similar 15 years ago leading up to that day," Chief Abbott said.

Chief Abbott said a big difference today though is preparation.

"Staffing levels in our first responder units in the county and the city have increased. Our levels of training, both during an incident, to respond to an incident and then after an incident has improved. In addition to all the community messaging and education that many stakeholder groups in the communities, the HOAs, the cities, obviously the county representatives do on a day-to-day basis," Chief Abbott said.

What you can do:

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said Austin ranks fifth in the nation for the number of homes at risk from wildfire.

If you haven’t already, sign up for emergency alerts at WarnCentralTexas.org.