Austin weather: City prepares for upcoming arctic blast

The Brief Winter weather is headed to Central Texas this week The City of Austin has activated its cold weather shelters, and Austin ISD said it will remain open TxDOT crews are working around the clock



The City of Austin is preparing for an upcoming arctic blast.

With freezing temperatures on the way, the City of Austin has activated its cold weather shelters; TxDOT crews are working around the clock to keep the roads clear; and Austin ISD, and a few other districts, said school will remain open Wednesday.

Is Austin ISD closing this week?

What they're saying:

AISD says it does not anticipate any delays or cancelations on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The district is asking parents to send children warm clothing. They said some of the older buildings may have trouble staying warm.

AISD says several factors are considered when deciding whether to postpone or cancel classes due to inclement weather.

These include weather related disruption to facilities and roadway conditions.

TxDOT has all hands on deck for winter weather

What they're saying:

"We're working 12-hour shifts. We're covering these 24 hours a day," said Brad Wheelis, with TxDOT.

For TxDOT, preparations began over the weekend to get those roads ready for drivers. For winter events like this, it's all hands-on deck for their crews.

"All of our members are on call. So, we are using anybody and everybody to fight this storm," said Wheelis.

TxDOT says the biggest concern for drivers is icy roadways. That’s why TxDOT said its primary focus is major roadways, bridges, and overpasses.

It pretreats the roads with a saltwater brine substance which looks like pinstripes on the roadways, that works to prevent water from freezing.

"We're waiting to see if any of that wet stuff sticks around. The pretreatment will help prevent that from icing over. But again, we could still see some icy spots. So I would advise folks not to travel late tonight or early tomorrow until you check conditions first," said Wheelis.

Drivers should also be prepared before you hit the road. Make sure your car’s fluids are topped off, you have a full tank of gas, blankets and food in the car in case of an emergency.

Shelters opening in Austin

What they're saying:

"With the temperatures dropping pretty low, we're going to see the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season," said David Wiechmann with Austin’s office of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

When temperatures drop below 35 degrees, the city activates its overnight cold weather shelters, providing a warm place for anyone in need.

Once the overnight shelters close in the morning, the Austin Public Library will open two branches early to serve as warming centers.

The Central and Terrazas ranch libraries will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 21.

Austin’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management emphasizes safety during the arctic blast.

"The number one safety thing for any situation, especially in cold weather, is life safety and individual safety. Do what you need to protect yourself and keep yourself warm," said Wiechmann.

Wiechmann encourages people to protect the 4 P’s: People, pets, pipes and plants.

"We also ask people to learn about and observe the four steps of emergency preparedness, which are: make a plan, build a kit, know your neighbor, and stay informed," said Wiechmann.

If you're in need of a warm place to stay, you can find that information here.