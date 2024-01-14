Austin weather: Emergency operations center activated due to arctic blast

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center is now activated due to winter weather in Central Texas.

The City of Austin is now coordinating with Homeland Security to keep citizens safe.

FOX 7 Austin will take the stream live at 5:30 p.m.

According to FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher, bitter cold arctic air continues to pour into Texas. This is the coldest air of the season, by far.

Additionally, there may be a period of overnight freezing drizzle or even freezing rain.

Accumulations would be very light and primarily on bridges and overpasses.

Nevertheless, even just a little bit of ice can be extremely hazardous to drive on.

When we factor in the wind, feels-like temperatures will likely plunge into the single digits, with a few spots with wind chills below zero.

MORE STORIES:

HSEM asks all members of the community to take necessary actions to protect themselves and other household members for this event. Information on preparing for, withstanding, and recovering from a variety of emergencies is available online at ReadyCentralTexas.org.

If you have not signed up to receive emergency alerts on your phone, please visit WarnCentralTexas.org to register. Alerts can be sent via text, call, and/or email.

The City will provide updates throughout the EOC activation and notify members of the media accordingly as well. Please stay safe and be resilient.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates