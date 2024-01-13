Austin weather: Freezing expected, Winter Weather Advisory issued

Tonight (1/13), the Arctic air arrives. Now is the time to make final preparations!

By the time we wake up tomorrow (1/14), temperatures will be in the 20s. Some of us will briefly rise above a bit of freezing tomorrow afternoon. Then tomorrow evening, a Winter Weather Advisory begins at 6 p.m. through noon Monday (1/15).

Freezing rain is expected and could accumulate to a few hundredths up to one-tenth of an inch.

The main concern remains the possibility of minor ice accumulation on elevated roadways like bridges and overpasses.

If ice accumulates, the best chance will be Monday morning. Then, drier air filters in, causing the ice to disappear or sublimate (go from a solid to a gas state) Monday afternoon.

The biggest threat of this Arctic air mass is dangerously cold temperatures from Sunday-Wednesday afternoon. Feels-like temperatures will dip into the single digits on Tuesday morning and possibly negative numbers in some spots.

Please stay indoors as much as possible, and if you do go outside during these dangerous freezing days, limit the duration and dress in layers.

Also, if you have pets, bring them inside with you. If it is too cold for you, it is too cold for them, and these temperatures will be too cold for everyone.

Stay safe, and stay tuned in for updates.

