Texas weather: Hard Freeze Warning issued for parts of Central Texas

The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for parts of Central Texas, including Austin/Travis County.

The warning will go into effect starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 and run through 10 a.m. Jan. 17.

NWS says there will be periods of prolonged sub-freezing temperatures expected as low as 10 to 15 degrees and that some locations will not climb above freezing until Wednesday morning.

The lowest temperatures are expected Monday night through Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, says NWS. Wednesday is trending as the coldest night, especially across the low-lying valleys where lighter winds and mainly clear skies are expected.

NWS is advising the public to take steps now, if they haven't already, to protect tender plants from the cold and protect outdoor water pipes and in-ground sprinkler systems.

The warning impacts the following counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Edwards, Fayette, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Medina, Real, Travis, Uvalde, Williamson, and Wilson.

The warning also includes the following cities: Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Blanco, Boerne, Burnet, Cuero, Floresville, Fredericksburg, Georgetown, Giddings, Gonzales, Hallettsville, Hondo, Karnes City, Kerrville, La Grange, Leakey, Llano, Lockhart, New Braunfels, Pleasanton, Rocksprings, San Antonio, San Marcos, Seguin, and Uvalde.

