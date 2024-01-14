Arctic blast: Cold weather shelters, warming centers available in Central Texas

Due to the freezing and sub-freezing temperatures hitting Central Texas over the next couple of days, cold weather shelters and warming centers have been activated.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon, Jan. 14 through noon, Jan. 15 and temperatures are expected to stay very cold through Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 17).

A Hard Freeze Warning has also been issued for 6 p.m. Jan. 14 through 10 a.m. Jan. 17.

Below is a list of available cold weather shelters and warming centers in Central Texas arranged by county in alphabetical order. This list will be updated periodically.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management also has a list of warming centers available online.

Bastrop County

Bastrop

A cold weather shelter will open Sunday night at Calvary Episcopal Church's Parish Hall at 1028 Main Street.

The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., providing a warm and safe space for those in need, says the church. Anyone needing help due to the cold is welcome to come.

The church says it expects to open again on Monday and Tuesday night if needed.

Bell County

Killeen

The City of Killeen is partnering with Liberty Christian Center to open an emergency overnight Warming Center for Sunday night.

Liberty Christian Center at 4107 Westcliff Road will open to those in need at 8 p.m. Sunday and will stay open until 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15 to provide shelter to those in need. If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close.

Transportation will be provided to Liberty Christian Center from the Main Library downtown at 205 East Church Avenue by the City of Killeen from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Bexar County

San Antonio/Bexar County

Bexar County will be operating 11 warming centers across the county starting at 9 p.m. Jan. 14 through Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 a.m.

All county residents are welcome at any warming center. The centers will have access to basic needs and supplies, shelter from the severe cold, access to power and device charging, and free Wi-Fi.

County Warming Centers

Lighthouse Christian Temple - 8201 Old Pearsall Road, San Antonio, TX 78252

Outer West Community Church - 12280 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78254

St. Padre Pio Catholic Church - 3843 Bulverde Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78259

Christ the King Lutheran Church - 1129 Pat Booker Road, Universal City, TX 78148

Elmendorf Community Library - 203 Bexar Avenue, Elmendorf, TX 78112

San Antonio Warming Centers

Copernicus Community Center - 5003 Lord Rd, San Antonio 78220

Southside Lions Senior Center - 3303 Pecan Valley Dr, San Antonio 78210

Normoyle Community Center - 700 Culberson Ave, San Antonio 78225

Miller's Pond Community Center - 6075 Old Pearsall Rd, San Antonio 78242

Garza Community Center - 1450 Mira Vista, San Antonio 78228

Northeast Senior Center - 4135 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio 78217

A map of additional warming centers in San Antonio can be found here.

Caldwell County

Lockhart

A warming shelter is open now at Calvary Chapel Lockhart at 204 N. Main Street.

Warm meals and a place to sleep will be provided through Tuesday, according to the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management.

Comal County

New Braunfels

The city of New Braunfels will have two warming centers available on Monday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Gruene United Methodist Church will be operating a warming center in their Outreach Building, located at 2629 East Common St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another warming center is available through the Crisis Center of Comal County, located at 655 Landa St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city is reminding the public these centers are for temporary relief, but are not shelters. Those needing overnight accommodation are advised to contact the New Braunfels Salvation Army at 830-608-9129.

Hays County

San Marcos

Southside Community Center in San Marcos has opened its Cold Weather Emergency Shelter.

The Hays County Office of Emergency Management says the center has 32 cots set up, another 20 on standby, and plans to increase capacity including motel rooms for families and others as needed.

Travis County

Austin

Cold weather shelters have been activated in the city of Austin starting Saturday evening through at least Tuesday morning.

Registration for shelter will occur between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. each evening at One Texas Center (OTC), 505 Barton Springs Road, which will act as the central embarkation point for individuals seeking an overnight shelter.

CapMetro bus routes to OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142, 801. Anyone seeking cold weather shelter and does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride.

Individuals can get information about access and activation by calling the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at 512-972-5055.

Additional guidance for cold weather shelter guests is available here.

Williamson County

Georgetown

If there is a loss of power, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office will open a warming center at their office upon request at 508 Rock Street.

The sheriff's office lobby is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Those who experience a power loss are advised to contact their utility provider and not call 9-1-1 to report it. Please leave the 9-1-1 lines open for emergencies.

