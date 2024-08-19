Austin weather: First responders warn people about dangerous heat conditions

Monday, August 19, was the hottest day of the year, so far, in Central Texas. First responders in Travis County are warning residents about the dangerous conditions, signs of heat-related illnesses and how to avoid them.

A new record may be set on Tuesday, August 20, as temps increase. An excessive heat warning will begin around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and last through Wednesday night.

"The best way to avoid heat injury is simply to stay out of the heat. Sometimes that is easier said than done, but having a place where you can go spend some time in the air conditioning, understand when the hottest parts of the day are," says Pflugerville Fire Department Assistant Chief, A.J. Stacer.

Pflugerville Fire Department Assistant Chief A.J. Stacer says it is best to prepare for the dangerous conditions ahead of time.

"In the mornings, if you know you are going to have to be out in the heat, drink plenty of water even if you are not thirsty. It may seem as though it is a good idea to have plenty of skin showing and to let yourself breathe, but wearing really light fabrics and keeping your skin covered is generally a good idea," says Stacer.

According to first responders, drinking electrolytes will also aid in the avoidance of heat exhaustion and heat strokes if you have to be outdoors.

"A lot of times heat exhaustion and heat stroke are mixed up. Heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that your body truly begins to shut down. That is why you need to understand the signs of heat exhaustion. When you start sweating a lot, when you can feel your heart beating in your head or your neck and your ears or something like that, and you just begin to feel like you are beginning to get weak, you're sweating a lot those are huge warning signs that you need to slow down, and you need to get out of the heat," says Stacer.

Temperatures in Central Texas are expected to return to the double digits on Saturday.