Austin weather: Roads close due to floods

Due to severe weather in the Austin area, some roads have been closed due to flooding.

RELATED: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Central Texas

Austin:

Road closures have taken place on McNeil Ln near Mopac, Old Spicewood Springs at 360, Old Cameron Rd near Parmer Ln, Adelphi Ln, Waters Park Rd, O'Neal Ln in Austin due to flooding.

Please visit http://ATXFloods.com for more info.

Cedar Park

Officers have shut down Lakeline Blvd (south of 1431) in both directions due to flooding.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates