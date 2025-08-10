Austin weather: Slightly lower temperatures and a chance of rain
AUSTIN - Austin experienced its 10th day of the year with a high of 100 degrees Saturday, but temperatures are expected to drop slightly with the possibility of rain.
Sunday Forecast
Sunday is expected to stay below the century mark, with a 10% chance of showers mainly east of Interstate 35. The wet weather, which could bring some rain-cooled air, is keeping temperatures slightly below the average high of 99 degrees for this time of year.
Early Sunday morning, temperatures were in the mid-70s with calm winds. While it remains muggy, winds are expected to pick up slightly to 5-10 mph as the day progresses.
Highs for Sunday are forecast to be in the upper 90s, though some areas to the east may experience slightly lower temperatures due to rainfall.
Weather this week
Looking ahead, scattered showers are possible during the afternoons and evenings on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with a slim chance of rain returning by next weekend.
The Tropics
Meanwhile, forecasters are monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean as the region approaches the peak of the hurricane season in early September. One of the disturbances, an easterly wave, is moving west and has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical system.
The warm ocean waters are creating favorable conditions for development, and the system is one to watch closely.
