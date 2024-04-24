Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Storms possible this weekend

By
Published  April 24, 2024 1:39pm CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Storms possible this weekend

It's going to be cloudy and warmer today, but the big weather story is the rain headed our way this weekend. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - The clouds made a comeback yesterday and now we have fog and drizzle in the area for the morning hours.

The combination of a southerly breeze and peeks of sun will help force highs in the 80s for the first time in days.

All eyes on a pair of Pacific lows. They will keep us warm, humid and breezy plus the rain faucet turns on again as we near the weekend.

Image 1 of 3

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.