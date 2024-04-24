Austin weather: Storms possible this weekend

The clouds made a comeback yesterday and now we have fog and drizzle in the area for the morning hours.

The combination of a southerly breeze and peeks of sun will help force highs in the 80s for the first time in days.

All eyes on a pair of Pacific lows. They will keep us warm, humid and breezy plus the rain faucet turns on again as we near the weekend.

