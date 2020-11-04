Austinites take to the streets downtown as wait for election results continues

Many Americans are on edge as the wait for results in the presidential election continues. Here in Austin, three rallies were scheduled as Austinites took to the streets downtown.

“We are far from over and I will offer up the idea that we are just getting started,” said Chas Moore with the Austin Justice Coalition.

The Austin Justice Coalition held a rally in Wooldridge park downtown Wednesday called “The Day After Election Day: The Work Continues”.

“The fact remains that we still have so much work to do and that work is going to come only if we continue to build and grow together, That's the only way we get to where we want to get is that you continue to do the work,” said Moore.

Even though the presidential election results are still being tallied, those at the rally say they hope those results include all votes that were cast.

“We’re all here to defend the idea that people have voted and every vote should be counted before they declare who won the election. It's that simple,” said Steve Brooks.

Before the rally, a march to and from the Capitol took place.

"Those different tactics for trying to get votes to not be counted is not constitutional, and it's just simple that all votes should be counted and every state has different time periods for mail-in ballots to come in so it might take a while, but every vote counts,” said Debbie Schmidt.

The election results can go one of two ways and Moore says he wants everyone to continue the fight.

“If you truly love black people, if you truly love women, if you truly love the people who have been historically oppressed, I’m asking you to go home tonight, and tomorrow put on your boots, and let's hit the streets. Let's keep hitting the streets in until we make this county what it's supposed to be,” said Moore.

