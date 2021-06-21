Austin's Typhoon Texas becomes an adult-only waterpark for a night

Austin will soon be home to an adult-only waterpark, at least for one night.

Typhoon Texas will host Adult Night on Saturday, June 26 from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. when the Pflugerville waterpark opens its high-speed tube slides, free-fall body slides, Texas-sized wave pool, and winding lazy river exclusively for those 21 and over.

Adult patrons will enjoy every attraction in the waterpark (with the exception of the children’s Gully Washer, of course), food-and-drink specials, music, and special activities – all in good, clean fun.

Admission for Adult Night at Typhoon Texas is $19.99 per person with tickets available exclusively at the waterpark’s ticket windows on June 26 starting at 4 p.m. Those ages 21 and over already in the waterpark can stay for Adult Night as part of their admission.

The waterpark is open daily through Labor Day Weekend. Hours are:

Monday – Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday – Sunday, 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Typhoon Texas is located at 18500 TX-130 North Service Road in Pflugerville. Free onsite parking, free tubes, and free life jackets are available.

