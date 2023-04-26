Australian passenger goes overboard on Royal Caribbean cruise ship bound for Hawaii: report

article

A search is underway for an Australian passenger who fell off a cruise ship bound for Hawaii , according to the cruise line.

The man went overboard Wednesday night from the Quantum of the Seas operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises south of the Hawaiian Islands.

"While on its trans-pacific sailing, a guest onboard Quantum of the Seas went overboard," the cruise line said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities."

Passengers were asked to go back to their rooms to make sure everyone was accounted for.

The ship has been at sea for 15 days and is expected to dock in Honolulu on Friday.

The ship departed Brisbane, Australia, on April 12

