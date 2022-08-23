An autopsy confirmed that a body found in a submerged car in a Northern California reservoir is that of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, authorities said Tuesday.

"The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office are in communication with Kiely’s family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time," officials said in a social media post.

The Nevada County Sheriff-Coronor conducted the autopsy Tuesday after human remains were discovered Sunday in Prosser Creek Reservoir, not far from where the 16-year-old went missing two weeks ago.

Since the discovery, investigators were nearly certain the body was that of Kiely, but waited for the results of the examination for certainty.

"We believe it's her," Sheriff Shannon Moon said Monday after a group of volunteer divers found the body and Kiely's car in the reservoir on Sunday. "We have not been able to positively identify, but it’s more than likely."

Authorities had already confirmed that the car pulled from the reservoir was Kiely's.

Her family released a statement on Monday afternoon thanking law enforcement, the community, and friends for their help in the search for Kiely.

"We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force, and it is purely thanks to the army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers holding us up that we continue to stand today," they said.

They continued, "While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely's spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her. Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back."

Kiely was last seen at a large party on August 6 at a nearby campground.

A volunteer team called Adventures with Purpose announced they had found Kiely's missing Honda CRV with a person inside the vehicle. Law enforcement dive teams had previously searched the reservoir as well, raising questions about why they had not spotted the Honda.

The coroner has not released Kiely's cause of death. Toxicology tests will take weeks to yield results.