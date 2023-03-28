Avalanche creates snow cloud at Utah resort

A group of skiers in Utah was enveloped by a cloud of snow after an avalanche on March 27.

A video shared online shows the thick cloud rush toward the skiers at Sundance Resort after the snow tumbled down the nearby Mount Timpanogos.

"I checked to make sure I was not going to get hit and then got my phone out to film," said Thomas Farley, who recorded the footage. "[It] kept us covered in a super thick cloud of snow for one or two minutes."

No one was injured, Sundance said.