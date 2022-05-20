Citizens asked to avoid Northwest area of San Marcos due to structure fire

A structure fire at the 900 block of Morningwood Drive in San Marcos has crossed over Settlers Road, says Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

HCSO is asking citizens to be advised and avoid the area. Multiple fire units are on scene working the fire.

Officials ask that citizens do not call 911 for updates on the fire. Updates will be sent out as they are received.

No further information has been provided.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.