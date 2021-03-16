Baby born with COVID-19 antibodies, doctors say

Two pediatricians in Florida believe they have found the first baby born with COVID-19 antibodies.

The Boca Raton doctors say the mother received one shot of the Moderna vaccine and then gave birth three weeks later to a healthy girl. The doctors say the girl had antibodies against the coronavirus.

The new mother was described as a front-line healthcare worker.

Moderna begins study of COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12

Doctors tested a cord blood sample to determine full-term baby had the antibodies.

The mother, who has been breastfeeding exclusively, then received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine during the post-partum period per the normal 28-day vaccination protocol timeline, the doctors said.

They now plan to publish the results they found in a medical journal and say they hope it leads to more studies on maternal vaccinations.

