Baby sits in his parents’ blood after they are shot dead in Brazil

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. In a shocking and disturbing incident, a baby was left sitting in the blood of his dead teenage parents after they were gunned down on the streets of Brazil.

Nicolas Elias Albuquerque do Prado, 18, and Cleidiana Pereira Alixandre, 19, had traveled with their baby son from the town of Alto Araguaia to Ato Garcas by taxi on October 8, according to The Daily Mail.

The couple had been riding in a taxi. They got out at a house that had been operating as a crack den. As soon as they stepped out, they were shot by two men on a motorcycle.

The young mother was holding her 10-month-old baby boy when she died.

Graphic images from the scene showed the baby sitting in blood from his lifeless parent.

Police had made no arrests.