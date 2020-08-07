Banana pancake recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

Whether it's back to school or a few more weeks of summer, you can still make breakfast easier and healthier.

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum makes a pancake recipe and features some drinks from Alchemy Organic Juice and Superthing Coffee.

Superthing Coffee is roasted in small batches and sourced from sustainable farms. It's available online or at Patika on South Lamar and you can get it delivered weekly to your door as well. Get details here.

If juice is more your thing, Alchemy Juice also can be delivered right to your doorstep. The organic, cold-pressed juice contains nearly two pounds of produce. Orders close at 6 p.m. on Friday with delivery by 11 a.m. on Monday. Founder Carly Brown talked to Tierra about the company and you can more information here.