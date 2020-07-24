Expand / Collapse search

Mediterranean chopped salad recipe from FOX 7 Austin’s Tierra Neubaum

By
Published 
Cooking with FOX 7
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas -  As many continue to stay-at-home and limit going out, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has been cooking up some recipes from her kitchen while also supporting local businesses.

p>---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------

This week, Tierra makes a recipe and also features TLV which makes Israeli street food. Tierra spoke chef/owner Berty Richter and got more details about the restaurant which is located inside of the Fareground but is offering curbside pick-up or delivery via DoorDash and Favor. More information here.

FOX 7 Digital Extra: TLV

Tierra Neubaum talks to chef/owner of TLV Berty Richter about Israeli street food and more.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS