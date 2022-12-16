Lakeway police looking for vehicle suspected in bank jugging theft

The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a bank jugging incident.

LPD says that on Dec. 14 just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft on Tempranillo Drive in Lakeway. The victim told police he had gone inside a Bee Cave Wells Fargo to make a withdrawal, then went to his destination where he left the cash in the center console and got out of his vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing a man exit a vehicle, open the victim's unlocked driver's side door and remove the cash. The suspect vehicle then sped away from the scene, police say.

One suspect is described as a skinny Black male, around 30 years old and 5'6" with short black hair and a short black goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. A second Black man was reportedly driving the suspect vehicle.

Pictured is a vehicle allegedly involved in a bank jugging incident in Lakeway. (Lakeway Police Department)

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2018 to 2020 white Nissan Rogue with dark tinted windows and possibly a temporary tag.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police at 512-261-2800 or Sgt. Jason Brown at 512-261-2881 and reference Case #22-01973. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.