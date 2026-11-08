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Barricaded suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in northeast Austin neighborhood

By
FOX Local
Austin
Published November 8, 2026 8:50 AM CST
Published November 8, 2026 8:50 AM CST
article

The Brief

    • A barricaded suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning following an Austin Police SWAT standoff on Rydalwater Lane.
    • Police temporarily advised residents to avoid the northeast Austin neighborhood until the situation was resolved without further incident.
    • The suspect's identity and specific charges have not yet been released, with authorities scheduling a morning briefing for further details.

AUSTIN - A barricaded suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning following a SWAT deployment in a northeast Austin neighborhood, according to local authorities.

SWAT situation in Austin

What we know:

Officers with the Austin Police Department SWAT team responded to a call early Sunday near the 11700 block of Rydalwater Lane, where an individual had barricaded themselves inside a location. Police issued a public advisory just before 7:50 a.m. urging residents to avoid the immediate area.

The standoff resolved shortly after, with police confirming the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. 

What we don't know:

Details regarding the suspect's identity or potential charges were not immediately released.

A public information officer scheduled a news briefing for 8:45 a.m. at Bluebonnet Trail Elementary School to provide additional details on the incident.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department.

AustinCrime and Public Safety