Barricaded suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in northeast Austin neighborhood
AUSTIN - A barricaded suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning following a SWAT deployment in a northeast Austin neighborhood, according to local authorities.
SWAT situation in Austin
What we know:
Officers with the Austin Police Department SWAT team responded to a call early Sunday near the 11700 block of Rydalwater Lane, where an individual had barricaded themselves inside a location. Police issued a public advisory just before 7:50 a.m. urging residents to avoid the immediate area.
The standoff resolved shortly after, with police confirming the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
What we don't know:
Details regarding the suspect's identity or potential charges were not immediately released.
A public information officer scheduled a news briefing for 8:45 a.m. at Bluebonnet Trail Elementary School to provide additional details on the incident.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department.