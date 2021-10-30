Bars on Sixth Street gear up for busy Halloween night

Halloween night may fall on a Sunday this year, but it always falls on Saturday for Austin’s entertainment district.

Bars up and down the Sixth Street strip are gearing up for a busy night. Those working at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse on West Sixth Street are no exception.

"We expect to be extremely busy while we hit capacity at a very early hour. We are prepared and fully staffed. We will be ready for the consumer," said Austin Talley with WTF Icehouse.

Compared to last year’s slow turnout due to the pandemic, this busy crowd is just what bars want to see.

"To small business owners up and down this block, it's a breath of fresh air. That one year of hardship where everybody faced the unknown, this is making up 10 times.

Halloween isn't the only day drawing in crowds, the past couple of weeks have also been helping the entertainment district financially with all the local events taking place.

"So far with two weekends of ACL, F1, our football weekends, the things that are on the calendar, we are going to be great with that. all of our properties downtown are doing very well Beginning this past summer, so I feel like we are headed in a great direction," said Bob Woody, president of the East Sixth Street Community Association.

While the people celebrate Halloween, bar owners are already looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, an event that will also bring in some money to the district.

