Barton Springs Pool to resume normal Monday operations starting Memorial Day

Barton Springs Pool will resume normal Monday operations.

The normal Monday operations will resume on Memorial Day, May 30.

Deep Eddy Pool will also have the shallow side of the pool open at 12 p.m. on weekdays now, according to Austin Parks & Recreation.

(RaeAnn Christensen)

The City of Austin is still hiring and training lifeguards to operate summer pools.

There are currently a total of 234 lifeguards on staff. This is 31.2% of the 750 lifeguards needed to operate city pools, according to the City of Austin.

Lifeguards can earn up to $1250 in bonuses and the pay ranges from $16 to $19 an hour depending on experience and certifications. Staff get paid sick leave, a free bus pass, and flexible scheduling. Lifeguard job applications, training information and bonus details at LifeguardAustin.com.

Aquatic staff have developed a tiered pool opening schedule that distributes their work force equitably.

Tier one pools are open annually. Pools in the second tier will begin opening June 6. To be able to staff the pools opening on June 6, the Aquatic Division needs 375 lifeguards ready to work.

Tier One Pools - Open Now

Barton Springs

Bartholomew

Deep Eddy

Springwoods

Stacy

Tier Two Pools - Open June 6

Balcones

Dick Nichols

Dove Springs

Garrison

Govalle

Montopolis

Northwest

Rosewood

Shipe

Westenfield

Additional pools will be opened as more lifeguards are hired and ready to work.

For more information on pool hours, please visit AustinTexas.gov/Pools.