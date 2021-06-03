Barton Springs Pool temporarily closed due to flooding

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has temporarily closed Barton Springs Pool due to flooding.

PARD says it is closely monitoring these flood conditions and will update the public when Barton Springs reopens.

(Austin Parks and Recreation Department)

Other pools still open include:

Deep Eddy Pool: open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (changing to 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning June 7)

Springwoods Pool: open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 4-8 p.m., (changing to Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m., and Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 5)

Bartholomew Pool: open Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from noon to 7 p.m.

Shipe Pool: open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. beginning June 5

Govalle Pool: open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. beginning June 5

Stacy Pool: open Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. and Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(Austin Parks and Recreation Department)

For more information about PARD pools, residents can call 512-974-6300 or go online.

Heavy rain Wednesday night, on top of what Central Texas has already seen earlier this week, is causing flooding issues throughout our area Thursday morning. With more rain moving through Thursday, conditions are expected to get worse.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco says that flash flooding is possible under rain-train-type storms and enhanced rainfall locations. Up to four inches of rain is possible out of the heaviest thunderstorms, though a more widespread 0.75-2 inches of rain is more likely.

