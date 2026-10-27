San Marcos community cheers on alum David Hamilton during World Series

The Brief Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton was a standout player at San Marcos High School He later played for the University of Texas at Austin before being drafted into the MLB in 2019 Hamilton's high school baseball coach and his best friend spoke to FOX 7



A San Marcos High School baseball standout is just a game away from hopefully becoming a World Series champion.

San Marcos has been cheering on Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton every step of the way.

San Marcos High School alum David Hamilton

What they're saying:

From the moment baseball coach Bryan Webb saw 12-year-old David Hamilton hitting on the field, he knew he was destined for greatness.

Fast-forward to today: Hamilton is playing in the World Series, and the entire San Marcos community is rooting him on.

"You don't get to coach athletes like him very often," said Bryan Webb, San Marcos High School head baseball coach.

Before the big leagues, the bright lights and chance at a World Series ring, David Hamilton was a San Marcos Rattler. And before that, he was just a kid who loved playing ball with his dad.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 23: David Hamilton #6 of the Milwaukee Brewers runs to third base after hitting a Double during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 23, 20 Expand

"It started when he was 12. We were actually at our other field over there, and I saw him and his dad hitting in the batting cages, and he could have played for us that day on the varsity," said Webb.

Head coach Bryan Webb says when Hamilton walked onto the field as a freshman, it didn’t take long to realize he was something special.

"He went to third base, he caught a ball, he went to the outfield and caught a ball and then within 10 minutes he was a shortstop and he's never moved since. So yeah, he was as a freshman just phenomenal," said Webb.

Hamilton started all four years at shortstop, leading the Rattlers to their second ever regional quarterfinal appearance. But his athleticism didn’t stop at the diamond. He also played quarterback for the Rattlers during his junior and senior seasons.

"When the lights come on, the brightest is when he shines. And well, football or baseball, he's the one that wants the ball right there. And after a ball game, he might go 4 for 4, and he'll just tell you, I could have done better," said Webb.

Local perspective:

Through every chapter, his best friend, Colby Vidrine, has supported him from the stands or the couch at home.

"He's at the top of the top, doing it with the best of the best, and he's thriving at it. So just super proud of him. I know his family is, my family is. Everyone here is in this town. It's just one of those things, man. They just like you got to be there, you got to pay attention to what's going on because he's making history," said Vidrine.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: David Hamilton #6 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 202 Expand

Today, Hamilton serves as a role model to the next generation of Rattlers. A banner featuring his major league jerseys now hangs where it all started. It's a daily reminder that anything is possible.

"Just seeing the things he's went through, trials and tribulations through sports, injuries, just trying to figure things out and always landing up on his feet. It's really cool. I'm super proud of that guy. I can't say how proud I am of him, honestly. You know, walking in the same halls, the same streets, growing up in the same city, it's hard to do. And he did it," said Vidrine.

Big picture view:

After getting drafted in 2016, Hamilton chose to play college ball at the University of Texas at Austin. During his sophomore year, he finished second on the team batting with a .291 average and made the NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team.

He was drafted by the Brewers in 2019 and spent some time with the Red Sox before returning to Milwaukee.