Bastrop County hardware stores getting hit by fraudulent transactions: sheriff

The Brief The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says it has received multiple reports from victims who said their cards were being used fraudulently at local hardware stores Employees accepting payments over the phone would request a copy of the customer's driver's license However, the perpetrators are sending photos of fraudulent IDs



The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of fraudulent transactions at local hardware stores.

BCSO says it received reports from victims who live outside the county who said their debit and credit cards were being used fraudulently at local stores, particularly ones selling steel, flooring, or other construction materials.

Employees at these stores are accepting payments over the phone and requesting a copy of the customer's driver's license. However, the perpetrators are sending photos of fraudulent IDs so they can make large purchases with stolen financial information.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Due to this, BCSO is advising local businesses to avoid over-the-phone payments for large purchases and says that implementing in-person payment verification can reduce the risk of falling victim to fraud.

Anyone who needs more information or suspects a transaction may be fraudulent can contact BCSO Investigator Mark Garcia at 512-549-5086.