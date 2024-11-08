Sexual assault, other incidents at San Marcos apartment complex; suspect arrested

The Brief A suspect in sexually motivated crimes at a San Marcos apartment complex has been arrested 31-year-old Patrick Mendoza is facing multiple charges, including felonies Mendoza is currently on probation in Bexar County for previous charges related to indecent exposure, police say



A suspect connected to the multiple incidents at a San Marcos apartment complex has been arrested, police say.

31-year-old Patrick Mendoza was arrested on Nov. 8 in connection with the sexually motivated crimes on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the Copper Beach apartment complex in the 1700 block of Mill Street.

Just before 2:30 a.m., San Marcos police say they were alerted to Mendoza's return to San Marcos through license plate recognition technology. An investigation had identified Mendoza as the primary suspect.

Patrick Mendoza (San Marcos Police Department)

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

San Marcos detectives worked with probation officers in Bexar County, where Mendoza is currently on probation for previous charges related to indecent exposure, police say.

When they arrived at the apartment complex, officers found Mendoza hiding in bushes. He attempted to flee, first on foot and then in a vehicle, according to officers at the scene. After a vehicle pursuit, Mendoza was taken into custody and evidence related to the reported incidents was seized.

Mendoza is currently in the Hays County jail on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, sexual assault, indecent assault, felony evading in a motor vehicle, two counts of evading on foot, and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with more information or tips can contact the San Marcos Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 512-753-2300.

What we know about the October 31 incident

A woman living in the apartment complex reported to police that she received a video from a neighbor on October 31 that appeared to show an unknown person looking into her bedroom window.

In the video, the unknown person appeared to look into the victim’s bedroom, while the victim was inside and partially undressed, for several seconds before running away.

"The female student in this case was either dressed, partially undressed etc.," said Chief Stan Standridge.

What happened on November 1

Just before 2:30 a.m. on November 1, a resident in a different building of the apartment complex reported seeing a man outside a ground-floor apartment window.

Police say the man appeared to be watching a female resident who was sitting at a desk while the blinds were open.

Officers responded to the scene, and did not locate anyone outside of the resident’s building. During a further search of the area, officers heard noises nearby and saw a man. Officers gave the man commands to stop, but the subject ran away through the complex and officers were not able to locate him.

Later the same day, San Marcos PD received additional reports from residents at the apartment complex.

In one of the reports, a female victim told officers she was asleep with her boyfriend in his bedroom when she was awakened between 3 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. by an unknown man standing next to the bed and touching her inappropriately. The victim told police the man ran out of the room after she woke up and moved.

A second victim was asleep with her boyfriend on the couch in the same apartment unit and told police she was also awakened by an unknown man between 3 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. who was touching her inappropriately. The second victim told police that when she woke up, the man ran out of the back door of the apartment unit and jumped off the back patio.

"There is yet another report where we believe the same suspect unlawfully entered a different apartment," said Chief Stan Standridge.

A man matching the description of the offender reported to San Marcos PD by the other victims then entered an additional adjacent apartment and left through the back patio door.