Cedar Park mosquito trap sample tests positive for West Nile virus

A mosquito trap sample collected in Cedar Park has tested positive for West Nile virus.

The positive sample was taken from a trap site near Cypress Creek Road and Sun Chase Boulevard. The positive test was indicated in lab results received on October 21 from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.

This is the first time this season that a sample from that location has tested positive for West Nile virus. The last date a positive sample was collected was November 2020.

In 2021, there have been nine mosquito trap samples that have returned as positive for West Nile Virus in other parts of Williamson County. There have been no human cases of West Nile virus reported in Williamson County this year.

Mosquitoes are present in Central Texas year-round, but the population is largest and most active from May through November. During this period, the Williamson County and Cities Health District monitors the mosquito population and tests for mosquito-borne viruses.

"Cooler temperatures prolong wet breeding areas for mosquitoes," said Jason Fritz, WCCHD Integrated Vector Management Program Lead, in a news release. "Dumping any amount of standing water around your home and using insect repellent when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk, is highly recommended to keep yourself and your family safe from mosquito-borne illness."

WHAT TO DO TO PREVENT WEST NILE VIRUS

The most important way to prevent West Nile Virus is to reduce the number of mosquitoes where people work and play.

Health officials strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their personal property.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, needing as little as one teaspoon. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile Virus. As part of its Fight the Bite campaign the Health District recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained,

Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent, and

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

For more information, go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website.

