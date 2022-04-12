BBQ Reese’s sandwich, PBJ burger make menu debut for 2022 MLB season

article

In honor of baseball’s opening day, Aramark—a food and beverage partner for many MLB stadiums— also threw out some new food options for fans for the 2022 Major League Baseball Season.

The company rolled out its latest menu as part of its "Dare to Pair" program, where chefs will combine different food options at different stadiums.

Here are some of the offerings:

Citi Field (New York Mets) – Lil’ Chicken & Waffles : Fried chicken, waffles, lemon honey, and maple syrup. (Section 102)

Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies) – PBJ Burger : Special-blend Boardwalk Burger topped with peanut butter, jalapeño jelly, American cheese, and bacon on a brioche bun. (Boardwalk Eats, Section 142)

Coors Field (Colorado Rockies) – Elvis Shake : Crème de banana, soft serve ice cream, peanut butter sauce, Cracker Jack, and candied bacon. (Helton Burger Shack, Section 153)

Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox) – Fluffer Nutter Fries : Sweet potato fries, crushed peanuts, cilantro, peanut sauce, and fluff sauce. (Stand 2)

Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals) – BBQ Reese’s Sandwich : Pulled pork, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups, and bacon bits. (The BBQ Pit, Section 251)

Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros) – La Pina Dog : All beef hot dog, grilled and topped with fresh smoked pineapple, candied jalapeños, and teriyaki glaze. (Section 132)

PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates) – Burgh Katsu : Cucumber kimchi, mini pierogies, bread fried ham, and hoisin aioli on a toasted roll. (Bierbauer’s, Section 213)

Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays) – Pickle Poutine : Fried pickle straws, peanut butter gravy, cheese curds, bacon bits, and fresh dill scallions. (Right Field Market, Section 109)

Oakland Coliseum (Oakland A’s) – Flaming Hot Cheesesteak: Chopped steak, Flaming Hot Cheetos, chopped onions, and Cheez Whiz on a Hoagie. (Oakland STReats, Treehouse Plaza)

"Now more than ever, consumers are placing value on the ability to get out into the world and enjoy unparalleled experiences," Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment, said in a news release.

But don’t worry, for those classic baseball fans, Aramark will still offer hot dogs, nachos, wings, fries, burgers, and sandwiches. However, there will be a new twist for fans wanting to try something different.

Jalapeño Cheetos Hot Dog (Fenway Park) – Kayem beef hot dog, semi-crushed Cheetos, nacho cheese, chopped bacon, jalapeños, and diced red onions. (Truly Overlook Stand and Test Kitchen, Big Concourse)

Reuben Dog ( PNC Park) – Smallman Street Deli corned beef, kraut, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese on a Martin’s potato roll. (Deli Dogs, Section 135)

Oaktown Dog (Oakland Coliseum) – Topped with chili, cheese, and grilled onions. Selection of limited-edition dogs available at new Hometown Dogs portable. (Section 102)

Cheeseburger Lattice Fries (Rogers Centre) – Crispy golden fried lattice cut potatoes, braised burger topping, aged cheddar cheese, and Heinz Mayochup™. (Chef’s Plate, Section 125)

Denver Steak & Cheese Fries (Coors Field) – Chopped sirloin, fries, white queso sauce, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, steak sauce, pepper and onion blend, and chopped scallions. (Stands 134, 218, 243, 330)

Grande Papas Nacho Fries (Minute Maid Park) – Beef carnitas, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, crema, elote, and pico de galo on French fries. (Elote, Section 124)

Hangry Canadian Burger (Rogers Centre) – Six-ounce, fresh beef patty in a potato bun, topped with fried cheese curds, crispy applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Heinz Hanch™ sauce. (Chef’s Plate, Section 125)

House Smoked Pastrami Sandwich (Minute Maid Park) – House-brined and smoked brisket with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and housemaid dressing on rye bread. (Section 116)

Louisiana Red Hot Chicken Sandwich (Coors Field) – Spicy fried chicken breast, pickles, mayonnaise and Louisiana Hot Sauce mix, lettuce, tomato, and Louisiana bacon on a bun. (Stands 125, 144, 226, 239, 306, 323)

Ranch Burger (PNC Park) – Double patty, pub cheese, house pickles, shredded iceberg lettuce, and ranch dressing. (Cannonball Burger, Section 146)

Truly Awesome Burger (Fenway Park) – Savenor's Butter Smash Burger, melted Vermont cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and thousand island dressing on a brioche roll. (Truly Terrace)

Adobo Beef Nachos (PNC Park) – Corn tortilla chips, queso sauce, black beans, jalapeños, scallions, cilantro lime crema, and salsa. (Nachorita, Section 138)

Tostitos Walking Nacho (Minute Maid Park) – Doritos with queso blanco, pico de galo, crema, and red chicken, green chicken, or pork carnitas. (Walking Nacho, Section 255)

Wicked Chicken Nachos (Citizens Bank Park) – Crisp tortilla chips, loaded with shredded cheddar jack cheese, American cheese sauce, scallions, thin-sliced chicken, and choice of PJ Whelihan’s Famous Sauces. (PJ Whelihan’s Stand, Ashburn Alley)

Confit Chicken Wings (Citi Field) – Chicken wings served with cool ranch dipping sauce. (Caesar’s Lounge & Sportsbook, Excelsior Level)

Smoked Wings (Kauffman Stadium) – House-smoked chicken wings served with an assortment of dipping sauces. (Flings & Wings, Section 252)

Bases Loaded Fries (Citi Field) – Seasoned fries, pulled pork, cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, and Pig Beach Vinegar BBQ Sauce. (Pig Beach, Promenade Level)

Brisket Grilled Cheese (Kauffman Stadium) – Smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese on Texas toast. (KC Press, Section 230)

Opening Day was delayed to April 7 this year after months of the owners and the players’ union going back and forth.

Some of the rules going into the 2022 season are a bit different.

Among them is MLB's adoption of the universal designated hitter, which means National League teams will have the position for the first time in history. Piazza was primarily a catcher during his career and would get the chance to play the DH position during interleague play. He was only really accustomed to it toward the end of his career with the Athletics. He played 73 games as DH in 2007.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.