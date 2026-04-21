Best coffee city in U.S.? This Texas city tops the list

The Brief Food & Wine recently released its Top 10 U.S. Cities for Coffee list List includes San Juan, Puerto Rico, New York City, San Francisco and one Texas city came out on top



Which city in the United States has the best coffee? The experts say the top spot is in the Lone Star State.

The backstory:

Food & Wine recently published its Global Tastemakers Awards top 10 cities for coffee and Austin was declared the winner.

The publication talked about the different spots where you can hang out at a café, including in "office buildings, cocktail bars, breweries, and bakeries, as well as alleys, kiosks, trailers, and even vans."

"The sheer variety of cultural influences, creative drink options, and accompanying food choices make Austin’s one of the most vibrant coffee scenes in the country," Food & Wine says.

Klerje Coffee, El Tigre, Fleet Coffee, Flat Track Cofee and Leona Botanical Café & Bar are a few of the Austin spots highlighted.

The top 10 is as follows:

Austin New York City Los Angeles Chicago Seattle Miami Honolulu San Francisco Boston San Juan, Puerto Rico

Dig deeper:

To determine the list, Food & Wine says it polled more than 400 chefs, travel experts, food and travel writers and wine pros from across the globe for their top culinary and travel experiences.

The results are then turned over to its Global Advisory Board who rank the top nominees in each category.

For a full list of winners you can visit here and you can visit here for more on the best coffee cities.