Beto O'Rourke holds campaign kick off party in Downtown Austin

It's now eleven months until Texans cast their vote for governor and several candidates have announced they will be running to try and unseat Gov. Greg Abbott.

The leading Democrat, Beto O'Rourke held his campaign kick off party at Republic Square Park in Downtown Austin to continue his journey in hopes of becoming the governor of Texas.

O'Rourke is on the ballot for the 2022 election for governor. Also running on the Democrat side are Deirdre Gilbert and Michael Cooper. On the Republican side are Abbott, Allen West, Don Huffines and Chad Prather.

The election isn't until November 8, 2022, but in a recent poll by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune, Abbott is leading the pack by nine percent in a recent hypothetical matchup.

