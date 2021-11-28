Matthew McConaughey announces he is not running for Texas governor

It's official: Matthew McConaughey is NOT running for the top office in Texas.

McConaughey announced in a video he posted to Twitter that he will not be running for governor against Greg Abbott. He said he considered making a bid but ultimately decided against it.

The 52-year-old Oscar-winning actor says he learned a lot about our political system and that it does need change. He also talked about the importance of Americans serving the needs of others because when they do they also serve themselves.

McConaughey didn't rule out a run for office in his home state last November and hinted at a future run in politics if the demand was there. As of September, polls showed that McConaughey was polling well against Abbott..

The Texas governor's race is shaping up to be one of the country's highest-profile contests of 2022. Abbott is seeking a third term but faces competition in the Republican primary from Allen West, Don Huffines, and Chad Prather.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke announced he would run for governor on November 15.

The filing deadline for candidates is December 13th.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Matthew McConaughey still 'measuring' Texas gubernatorial run; polling well against Abbott, O'Rourke

Abbott falls in polls as Beto, McConaughey consider entering race

Matthew McConaughey speaks out against mask hesitancy amid rumors he's running for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey says running for governor of Texas is 'a true consideration'

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter