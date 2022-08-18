Beto O'Rourke stops in Pflugerville on 49-day 'Drive for Texas'

Eager Beto O’Rourke supporters weren’t deterred by the wet weather in Pflugerville on Thursday.

"I like his view on change and just the honest way he wants to help Texans, us everyday Texans," said Brent Payne of Pflugerville.

The gubernatorial candidate stood on a small wooden box and spoke from the middle of the crowd, many holding umbrellas and donning rain ponchos.

"This county is so politically divided, it’s so upsetting, this is not the America that I knew 10 years ago, 5 years ago," said Robert Alfaro, of Hutto. "With his passion and his commitment, I think he can make a difference in trying to build this country back together."

O’Rourke addressed hot button issues on the minds of Texans: the power grid, the Uvalde school shooting and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The state’s trigger law outlawing abortions except in some cases goes into effect in one week.

"We’re going to win because we’re fighting for every woman to make her own decisions about her own body, her own future and her own healthcare," said O’Rourke. "We’re going to win because we prioritize the lives of our kids over the NRA, the gun lobby or any other political interest in this state."

Thursday’s stop in Pflugerville was part of O’Rourke’s 49-day campaign tour that will take him to more than 65 counties in Texas. O’Rourke stopped in Fredericksburg on Wednesday. He will travel to Austin on Sept. 6.

The most recent poll among registered voters by UT Tyler and Dallas Morning News has Gov. Abbott leading O’Rourke by seven percentage points.