Bicyclist recovering after he was nearly killed after hit-and-run in East Austin

A bicyclist who was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver in East Austin is on the road to recovery, after undergoing brain surgery.

"My brother was on his way to work, always traveled by bike," said Travis Davis.

Cody Davis, 37, was almost at work when he was hit by a car on Waller Street near East 4th Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

"Hit him and took off," said Travis Davis.

"Had no care in the world for stopping or anything," said Enrique Hernandez, Cody Davis’ manager.

Davis was able to walk a couple of hundred feet to the Japanese barbecue restaurant where he works.

"We went into the office, sat him down for a little bit, I got him a pack of ice," said Hernandez.

He seemed okay at first, but Hernandez said Davis began sweating, slurring his words, and struggled to walk.

"Just getting worse and worse. It’s not just a normal cut on his head," said Hernandez.

Hernandez called 911, and Davis was rushed to Dell Seton Medical Center, where doctors quickly saw he had a severe brain injury.

"Got a phone call from the hospital," said Travis Davis. "They didn’t think he was going to make it through surgery."

But Davis did survive after having part of his skull removed and getting 83 staples in his head.

We spoke with his brother who’s in Georgia.

"He's awake today. He's talking. He's having some short term memory problems. He doesn't remember phone that we've had throughout the day. But he remembers he woke up. He remembers his birthday, remembers who everybody is. He didn’t remember being hit," said Travis Davis. "He doesn't remember pretty much anything after the accident."

Travis Davis says it makes him sick that this happened to someone so kind and generous.

"He's one of the people that'll give you his shirt off his back," said Travis Davis.

"He’s a great guy," said Hernandez. "He's very open, very honest."

"He cares about the environment and that's why he rides a bicycle," said Travis Davis.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe for Cody Davis, who doesn’t have health insurance, and was just getting settled in Austin after moving from Hawaii last year.

"He still loves Texas. He doesn't want to leave Texas now, even after this," said Travis Davis.

Travis Davis says his brother is worried about money, and is afraid he might have to give up his two beloved dogs.

"The money does go a long way. I’ve donated what I could as well," said Hernandez.

"Prayers are what we really need," said Travis Davis.

As for the suspect, Cody Davis’ loved ones are hopeful cameras in the area will yield some clues, or that the driver will have a change of heart.

"To leave somebody for dead is kind of heartless. And the least you could have done was stop and check on my brother," said

If you saw this crash happen or have any information on the vehicle or the driver, you’re urged to contact Austin Police. You can submit a tip anonymously via Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for any information leading to an arrest.