'Big Pink Bus' provides vital health care services to uninsured women in Williamson County

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell and County Commissioners got a firsthand look at the mobile unit that is providing vital health care services to uninsured women.

In December, the Commissioners Court approved using CARES ACT funding to upgrade a mobile mammography unit with 3D imaging technology. The "Big Pink Bus", operated by Lone Star Circle of Care (LSC), provides breast cancer screenings for eligible women.

"We are excited that Williamson County was able to play a little part in equipping the bus with 3D mammography," said Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long. "This state-of-the-art technology can lead to early detection and change lives for those women and their families."

Many women have not received their annual breast cancer screenings because of the COVID-19 pandemic as some women fear going into healthcare facilities because of the virus.

In order to qualify for services provided by "Big Pink Bus" in Williamson County, women must be Williamson County citizens living at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. Women must also be 40 years of age or older and cannot have had a mammogram in the last 12 months.

Appointments are required. For more information, or to make an appointment, call 1-844-PINK-BUS (7465-287) or email BigPinkBus@lscctx.org.

The "Big Pink Bus" is participating in several screening events for uninsured women in Williamson County. The event details can be found below:

March 24 – Walgreens, 1610 N. Main St., Taylor, TX 76574; 8:40 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

March 29 - LSCC Lake Aire, 2423 Williams Dr., Georgetown, TX 78628; 8:20 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information: head to wilco.org.

