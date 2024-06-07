18-wheeler crashes into train tracks in Manor; scene still active: Manor PD

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Manor PD)

A big rig crashed into railroad tracks in Manor on Friday morning, and police say that the scene is still active.

Manor police reported that a collision involving a commercial vehicle striking railroad tracks occurred in the 12000 block of Old Highway 20 near the intersection of FM 973.

Austin-Travis County EMS says that an adult was injured, but refused transport to the hospital.

CapMetro says that the incident will not impact services as the company does not operate in that area.