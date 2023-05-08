Bill to raise purchase age for certain assault-style rifles passes House committee

A bill to raise the age to buy certain semi-automatic rifles passed a Texas House committee on Monday.

The Community Safety, Select Committee passed House Bill 2744 with an 8-5 vote.

Two Republicans, Rep. Sam Harless from Spring and Rep. Justin Holland from Rockwall, joined the committee's Democrats voting for the bill.

Monday was the last day possible for the bill to move out of committee.

The bill will now go to the full House for a vote.

HB 2744 would raise the age from 18 to 21 to own "a semiautomatic rifle that is capable of accepting a detachable magazine and that has a caliber greater than .22."

The bill contains exceptions for if the individual is a peace officer, a member of the United States armed forces or has been honorably discharged from the United States armed forces.

HB 2744 was one of the gun bills inspired by the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The bill was filed by Democratic Rep. Tracy King who represents Uvalde.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who also represents Uvalde, tweeted "Our voices are making a difference. The push to bring this bill to the House floor continues."

Earlier this year, House Speaker Dade Phelan said he did not believe HB 2744 would have the votes to pass the House, but that he would not stand in the way for a vote to be held.