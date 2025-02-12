Bird flu detected in black vultures found in New Braunfels: TPWD

The Brief Bird flu has been detected in New Braunfels. Preliminary tests confirmed it has been found in multiple black vultures recovered from Landa Park. Bird flu has been detected in all U.S. states and in multiple Texas counties including Travis County.



What we know:

Texas Parks & Wildlife says that preliminary tests have confirmed the presence of high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in multiple black vultures recovered from Landa Park in New Braunfels.

What they're saying:

"It's been pretty busy since December with just kind of in general, we get calls that range from, you know, down in Morton County, for example, there was about 100 dead geese that were sick all in one area, the coast. We've been getting calls over the last couple of weeks about pelicans that are showing up, and they're sick, or they're found dead in the water," says Texas parks and wildlife Dr. Sara Wyckoff.

Sara Wyckoff, a veterinarian with Texas Parks and Wildlife, says the increase in cases is a result of a new strain of the bird flu virus called D1.1.

"And it's different from the one that was presented in 2022 to the United States where birds were getting sick there. This new strain came in. The antibodies don't protect from that. And then now we're seeing this spike essentially in avian influenza cases across the US," says Wyckoff.

The veterinarian says animals show visible signs of having the virus when infected.

"A lot of twitching. Maybe the bird's head is kind of bobbing or some tracking movement like side to side. But really, one of the biggest things that people will kind of see and report to us is stumbling around or the bird appearing kind of drunk. Its unable to walk straight, its wings are dragging, it's unable to fly," says Wyckoff.

Big picture view:

HPAI is a contagious zoonotic virus that can transmit easily among wild and domestic birds, says TPWD. It can also transmit to mammals, including wild mammals and domestic cats.

HPAI can be spread directly between animals or indirectly through environmental contamination.

It has been detected in all states across the U.S., and widespread detections have happened across Texas, including in Amarillo, El Paso, Galveston, Harris, Lubbock, Potter, Travis and Wharton counties.

A flock of ducks recently died from the bird flu in Northwest Austin. The ducks were found in early January at a pond at the Arboretum Plaza Office Complex, southwest of the Arboretum Shopping Center.

TPWD says that disease experts indicate HPAI is circulating among wild birds in Texas as waterbirds and waterfowl are here visiting their wintering grounds.

What you can do:

Wildlife rehabilitators are being advised to exercise caution when admitting wild animals showing clinical signs of HPAI and to not admit any birds exhibiting symptoms.

"We're reminding people don't handle, don't touch, or contact any sick or dead wildlife. Keep your pets away from it as well. Dogs and cats have both been shown to get this flu and cats are actually very susceptible to the strain that's out there right now. So, keeping your family and pets as safe as possible is important," says Wyckoff.

TPWD says that the public can help by:

Limiting all unnecessary contact with wild birds, including feeding and other activities

Taking down all bird feeders and bird baths, or cleaning them several times a week with a ten-percent bleach solution and watch for signs of disease

Not handling any sick or dead wildlife

Not allowing any pets to consume any wild carcasses

While the transmission risk of bird flu to humans remains low, TPWD recommends taking basic protective measures when in contact with wild animals.

Anyone who has contact with a HPAI-positive or suspect animal and then develops signs of illness should immediately contact their health care provider and report the exposure.

Anyone who encounters a wild animal showing signs of HPAI is advised to contact their local TPWD biologist.

If you see any animals that may be infected contact Texas Animal Health Commission at 1-800-550-8242.