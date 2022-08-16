Black Pumas step away from touring for rest of the year

Austin, Texas-based band Black Pumas have announced they won't be touring anymore in 2022.

The group, led by singer/songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada, called the decision "difficult."

In a statement, the group said, "After four incredible years of career milestones and unforgettable live experiences around the world, we have made the difficult decision to press pause and step away from touring for the rest of the year."

RELATED STORIES:

Austin's Black Pumas perform with Mickey Guyton on 'CMT Crossroads'

Black Pumas' singer Eric Burton stars in new short sci-fi film 'Devexity'

Grammy-nominated Black Pumas on Good Day Austin to talk Austin FC partnership

"We have the best fans in the world and appreciate each and every one of you for your support and understanding. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to know you better."

Black Pumas had recently announced they were not performing at several festivals.

The group has been nominated for six Grammy Awards including Best New Artist in 2020 and Record of the Year for "Colors" in 2021.