Austin's Black Pumas perform with Mickey Guyton on 'CMT Crossroads'

Austin's own Black Pumas performed with Mickey Guyton for a recent episode of "CMT Crossroads".

The hour-long episode featured collaborations from the psychedelic-soul duo and country star performing renditions of each other's hits including "Fire", "Confines", "Black Like Me", and "Better Than You Left Me".

The episode premiered on June 15 and encore showings will be at the following times (all times listed below are Central Time):

Thursday, 6/23 - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on MTV Live

Friday, 6/24 - 7 p.m. on CMT Music

Saturday, 6/25 - Midnight, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on CMT Music

In a news release, Guyton spoke about performing with the Black Pumas and how it helped country music's progress toward inclusivity saying, "It’s been a beautiful thing to watch as they’re giving people like us, people of color, all three of us, these opportunities to share our music in different ways. It’s been really cool and such an honor to be able to do it with [Black Pumas]."

"CMT Crossroads" debuted in January 2002 and pairs country artists with musicians from other genres. Each episode features a different set of stars performing, swapping stories, and sharing their common love of music.

The first-ever pairing was Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams. Subsequent shows have featured John Mayer and Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire, Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes and Zac Brown Band, Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves, and Def Leppard and Taylor Swift.